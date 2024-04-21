On-duty cop physically assaulted at Guwahati Pub

Guwahati, April 21: A shocking incident took place in Guwahati as one on-duty police official was allegedly brutally attacked by authorities at a bar during the early hours of Sunday.

According to sources, the incident took place at The ECHO Pub and Grill located in Basistha, where an on-duty police official was attacked by the authorities of the pub.

The bar authorities thrashed the police official, tried to pour mobil and set him on fire.

The victim has been identified as Pradip Basumatary, posted at Basistha Police Station.

It is alleged that bar was running a liquor adda till late in the night.

Following the incident, the Basistha Police detained four persons including two women, in connection with the brutal assault on an on-duty cop.