Ola-Uber to discontinue services in Guwahati from Feb 1

Guwahati, Jan 31: The All Assam Cab Mazdoor Sangha and All Guwahati Bike Taxi Operator Union together in a conference decided that the Ola-Uber cab service in Guwahati will be discontinued as of February 1.

According to the association, over 18,000 vehicles are currently operating on the road as part of the Ola-Uber cab service.

Notably, the decision came due to exploitation of cab drivers by the company. Furthermore, The bike taxi operator union also announced that the city's Rapido bike service will be shut down as well.

Also the drivers urged the government to introduce new app for their services.