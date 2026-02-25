NSUI, police clash in Guwahati during protest against school closures

Guwahati, Feb 25: The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) on Tuesday staged a protest in the city against what the organisation termed as the privatization of education and closure of government schools in Assam.

Members of the NSUI organized a meeting at the Rajiv Bhawan at GS Road in which students from various educational institutions participated.

The NSUI members later tried to take out a march from the Rajiv Bhawan to Dispur.

There was a massive deployment of police personnel outside the Rajiv Bhawan and barricades were set up to stop the protesters from taking out the march.

The NSUI members tried to jump over the barricades, leading to a scuffle between them and the police.

A few NSUI members suffered minor injuries during the scuffle, said the student organization’s Assam unit president Kaushik Kashyap.