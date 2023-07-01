NPS International School hosts one of the largest MUNs in NE

Guwahati, July 1: Over 600 delegates from across the State, representing almost all the leading schools of Assam, have taken part in the two-day-long Inter NPS Model United Nations (MUN) being held in the premises of NPS International School in Guwahati on Friday.

This event is considered as one of the largest MUNs in the North-east region of the country. NPS International School is organising such events over the years for holistic development of students. Inaugurating the event, Jitendra Nath Das, founder of NPS International School, spoke on the importance on organising such events for overall growth of student community.

“MUN is an event in which students can learn about diplomacy, international relations, and the United Nations,” he said.

Informing that MUN involves and teaches researching, public speaking, debating, and writing skills, in addition to critical thinking, teamwork, and leadership abilities, Das further said, “The event will conclude on July 1 and we are hopeful that the participating students will get enough opportunity to learn new trends and strategies on the present day diplomatic scenario in the world.”

As part of the inaugural ceremony, cultural shows were also organised to welcome of the participating students and others.