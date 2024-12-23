NPS International School celebrates Annual Day 2024 with grandeur

Guwahati, Nov. 23: NPS International School hosted its Annual Day 2024, an evening of celebration, inspiration, and achievements. The event took place on November 21, 2024, at the school premises, graced by esteemed chief guests, Prof. Narendra S. Chaudhari, Vice Chancellor of Assam Science & Technology University, and Dr. Kandarpa Das, Vice Chancellor of Girijanananda Chowdhury University. Their presence added prestige to the occasion and inspired the gathering with their words of wisdom.

The program commenced with the traditional lighting of the lamp ceremony, symbolizing the dispelling of ignorance and the embrace of knowledge, followed by the rendition of the school song. The atmosphere was charged with enthusiasm and excitement as students showcased their talents through a vibrant lineup of performances.

The highlights of the evening included:

• Music and Dance Performances: Students mesmerized the audience with melodious band music, soulful singing, and captivating dance performances, showcasing their creativity and dedication.













Dance performance at NPS International School on Annual Day









Annual Day dance performance at NPS International School





• Drama Presentation: In keeping with its tradition of thought-provoking dramatics, NPS students presented a play titled “Mission 50: Elon Musk”. The drama brought to life the remarkable journey of Elon Musk, portraying his vision, challenges, and innovations that have shaped the future of technology.









A still from drama performance at the NPS Annual Day

• Annual Report and Achievements: The school’s achievements in academics, sports, and co-curricular activities were celebrated as part of the Annual Report presentation. The event highlighted the dedication of both students and staff in upholding the school’s tradition of excellence.

The founder and chairman of NPS International School, Mr. Jitendra Nath Das, addressed the gathering with an inspiring speech, reflecting on the school’s journey of fostering holistic education and nurturing responsible global citizens. He emphasized the importance of partnerships with parents and the community in creating an environment of trust, cooperation, and mutual growth.

This year’s celebration also underscored the school’s commitment to the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020, with initiatives that blend tradition with modernity. NPS International School proudly stands among the top institutions in the region to implement NEP in its entirety, setting a benchmark for quality education.













Teaching faculty of the NPS International School

The Annual Day 2024 was a resounding success, leaving parents, students, and well-wishers brimming with pride and joy. It was a day of celebration, reflection, and a reaffirmation of NPS’s mission to empower students to achieve their fullest potential in all spheres of life.