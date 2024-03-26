Notorious land broker arrested by Guwahati Police

Guwahati, March 26: In a significant development, the Basistha police in Guwahati have apprehended a notorious land broker, identified as Manoj Khaklari, following allegations of fraudulent activities related to land transactions.

The arrest comes in the wake of accusations levelled against Khaklari for his involvement in brokering land deals under suspicious circumstances.

The arrest was made after a complaint was lodged accusing Manoj Khaklari of employing coercive tactics to vacate a house belonging to another individual.

Allegedly, Khaklari resorted to threats and intimidation to compel the rightful owner of the property to relinquish possession.

A case has been registered against Manoj Khaklari at the Basistha and Hatigaon police stations.

Following his detention by the Basistha police in the morning, Khaklari underwent interrogation as part of the ongoing investigation into the matter.