Notorious fraudster lands in police net in Guwahati

Guwahati, Nov 16: A notorious fraudster involved in forging land documents was successfully nabbed by the Dispur police on Thursday in Guwahati.

As per sources, officials arrested the accused from Juripar in Guwahati’s Panjabari locality.



According to information received, the arrested individual, identified as Amjad Ali, was involved in forging land registration documents in the names of deceased people.



It may be mentioned that the accused forged the signature of a deceased person named Ahidur Rahman.



Upon discovering the fraud, Rahman’s family members lodged a complaint at Dispur Police Station, following which they took immediate action and arrested the fraudster.

