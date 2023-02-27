Noted academician Srutimala Duara passes away

Guwahati, Feb 27: Associate professor of Handique Girls’ College, academician, and renowned author Srutimala Duara passed away in Guwahati on February 27.

Duara’s passing away has left behind a pall of gloom as the student community mourns her demise on social media.

She was the founder member of Northeast Writers' Forum, an organisation with eight chapters in the Northeast.

A bilingual writer, her books in English include three novels and four collections of short stories - The Sunset Hour And Other Stories (1998), Waiting for the Last Breath (1999), The Jhoolan Evening (2000) and The Missing Link.

As per reports, she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer a few years back. Recently, she also launched a book titled- My Journey through Cancer, where she shared her experience after being diagnosed with cancer.