Northeast's natural harmony encourages self-discovery: Vice President Dhankhar

Guwahati, Oct 27: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar praised the Northeast for its natural harmony, which he believes inspires visitors to reflect and seek inner peace.

Speaking at the 21st Biennial Convention of the Krishnaguru International Spiritual Youth Society held at the Veterinary Field in Khanapara on Sunday, Dhankhar expressed his admiration for the region's serene environment.

"I am in the Northeast, where the natural harmony invites all who visit for self-discovery and inner tranquillity. Since my arrival, I have experienced a profound sense of calm. The wealth of enlightenment I am gaining here is truly beyond words," he said, addressing the crowd.

The convention featured various dignitaries, including Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who highlighted the importance of immortalising the teachings of Paramguru Krishnaguru Ishwar.

He encouraged the youth to not only build their character but also contribute to the betterment of society. “With the ideals of Paramguru Krishnaguru, our yuva shakti must pledge to discover and reclaim Bharat’s ancient spiritual, cultural, and social heritage," Sonowal said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also addressed the gathering, urging attendees to work towards the upliftment of society.

“With the combined efforts of everyone, I believe India will once again become a Vishguru. I urge the followers of Krishnaguru to draw inspiration from his teachings and strive for societal betterment,” Sarma said.

Earlier in the day, Vice President Dhankhar received a warm welcome at the airport from Governor Laksman Prasad, Chief Minister Sarma, Union Minister Sonowal, and other dignitaries, marking a significant start to his visit.