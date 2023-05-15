Northeast's first Pilates studio opens in Guwahati

Guwahati 15 May : Northeast India got its first Pilates studio in Guwahati - Reform by Namrata Purohit and was launched on Sunday at 5th Floor Sureka Square, (above Pantaloon) Lachit Nagar, Ulubari in Guwahati.

The Pilates Studio was started by Samir Purohit & Namrata Purohit in January 2011. In a short span of time, the studio gained popularity amongst people from various backgrounds including sports personalities and celebrities from the Indian film industry. With 23 studios across the country, The Pilates Studio and Reform family cannot wait to spread the magic of Pilates in Guwahati.

Namrata, the founder and partner of The Pilates Studio and Reform commented ''We are happy and thrilled to announce a successful opening of our first studio in the northeast. Along with my partners in Guwahati Payal Gurdasani Dudheria and Mridul Saraogi Patni we are ready to spread the magic of Pilates in Guwahati!”

Samir Purohit added, “We’ve wanted to make Pilates accessible and available to people across the country. Our studio opening in Guwahati has taken us a step closer to that dream. We hope Guwahati is ready for us, and ready to experience the magic of Pilates.”

The new studio is the first fully equipped Pilates studio in the northeast and is spread across 2000 sq ft. It has been built with the aim to help clients focus on mind and body forms of exercise with cutting-edge equipment like Reformers, Stability chairs, Arc barrel to name a few!

The workouts will focus on Pilates and its principles and ensures that one is very well-centered and connected with themselves, physically and mentally. 'We want this studio to be a safe zone for our clients to achieve their goals, live a healthy and fit life in a sustainable way.”

Payal and Mridul who are the franchise owners of Reform Guwahati emphasised on how the studio has abundant natural lighting to make you feel at home and unwind and how all the activities are altered as per the necessities of our clients.

Payal also said,”We are excited to partner with Namrata Purohit and Samir Purohit and positive that the studio is going to help people achieve their fitness goals.”