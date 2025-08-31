Northeast set to become South East Asia's healthcare hub: Sonowal

Guwahati, Aug 31: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday said that that with improved connectivity, new medical institutions and enhanced healthcare schemes, the Northeast is poised to emerge as a hub of South East Asia.

The statement comes during a conclave held in Guwahati.

The Union Minister highlighted the transformation of India’s healthcare sector since 2014 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He observed that the health system has been reshaped from infrastructure to access, from affordability to innovation.

He spoke about the rapid expansion of the AIIMS network, noting that from only seven in 2014, India now has 23, including AIIMS Guwahati, which has brought world-class healthcare to the doorstep of the people of the Northeast.

He also referred to flagship reforms such as Ayushman Bharat-PM Jan Arogya Yojana, the world’s largest health assurance scheme, which has provided financial protection to over 55 crore citizens and the Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana, which with more than 11,000 kendras has brought affordable medicines to millions of families. He underlined that medical education has also witnessed historic expansion, with the number of colleges and MBBS seats more than doubling in the last decade, thereby addressing the shortage of doctors and specialists.

Sonowal emphasized that modern diagnostic facilities are being established across AIIMS and district hospitals to strengthen early detection and treatment of diseases such as cancer, stroke and cardiac conditions. He also stressed the government’s focus on green and sustainable healthcare, citing AIIMS Guwahati as a model of eco-friendly hospital design that reflects a balance between progress and environmental care.

Notably, the event INI Radiology Update 2025, organized by the Radiological Forum for Institutes of National Importance (INIs) in collaboration with AIIMS Guwahati, was inaugurated on Saturday.

Sonowal described the conclave as a landmark initiative that not only strengthens academic exchange but also reinforces India’s vision of accessible and innovative healthcare. He congratulated AIIMS Guwahati and the organizing committee for bringing together experts and young doctors from across the country, noting that the institution has positioned the Northeast as a rising hub of medical excellence.









