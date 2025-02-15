North Guwahati stadium expansion stalled due to land allotment delay

Amingaon, Feb 15: The expansion of the North Guwahati stadium complex remains stalled due to the delayed allotment of over nine bighas of additional land, despite the project's initial phase being completed in 2023 under the Assam government's Signature Project for 2018-19.

According to sources in the Jalukbari, Guwahati Central, and New Guwahati Territorial Building Division of the PWD, the proposal for acquiring additional land was first submitted in September 2022 and was resubmitted on February 6 last year.

However, the government is yet to approve the request. The additional land is crucial for initiating the next phase of the project, which includes the construction of an indoor stadium, a swimming pool, an athletic track, a volleyball court, and a parking area.

"Once the land is allotted, we will submit the estimates for the future provisions. We can only proceed with issuing tenders after receiving government sanction," an official source said.

The stadium, completed in July 2023, was handed over to the North Guwahati Sports Association in August 2023. Built at a cost of ₹10 crore, the master plan required around 25 bighas of land for full implementation.

However, only 19 bighas were initially allotted, accommodating the field, building, boundary walls, deep tube wells, gates, approach road, and drainage system. The estimated value of the additional land needed for expansion stands at ₹9.24 crore.

Authorities await government approval to move forward with the next phase of the project, ensuring the stadium complex meets its full potential as a multi-sport facility.