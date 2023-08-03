85 years of service to the nation
Guwahati

North Guwahati: 4 injured after tree falls during movie shoot

By The Assam Tribune
North Guwahati: 4 injured after tree falls during movie shoot
Representational image

Guwahati, August 3: In a tragic incident, four people were injured after a massive tree reportedly fell during a movie shooting in North Guwahati.

According to sources, two of the victims sustained critical injuries. They were identified as Pramod Das and Mridul Das.

Reportedly, the tree uprooted and fell over the set of the movie injuring the four people.

All the injured victims were immediately rushed to the GNRC hospital in the North Guwahati for medical assistance.

The Assam Tribune


