Non-Veg chips alert: Dead lizard discovered inside potato chips packet in Guwahati

Guwahati, Oct 15: A shocking incident unfolded when a resident family of Guwahati made a disturbing discovery - a dead lizard inside a packet of Jabsons potato chips.

The resident, identified as Arinjoy Sandilya, came across the unsettling surprise after consuming more than half of the packet with his family. The lizard's body was found to be remarkably intact and covered in the chip seasoning. Unfortunately, they also suffered from stomach infections following the consumption of the chips.

The family promptly contacted Jabsons, sharing photographs of the sealed packet containing the deceased reptile. Initially directed to correspond through email, he established contact with a company representative who denied any possibility of such an incident occurring within their factory premises. They disavowed any responsibility for the mistake.

Disappointed by the company's response, the family has decided to file a complaint with the relevant food safety regulatory authorities. This incident raises serious concerns about food safety standards upheld by major corporations like Jabsons and the perceived lack of consideration for consumers well-being.