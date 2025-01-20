Non-provincialised teachers protest in Guwahati, demand job regularisation, equal rights

Guwahati, Jan 20: Hundreds of teachers from the All Assam Drop Teachers Association (2013/2021) took to the streets of Guwahati on Monday, protesting the government’s alleged failure to regularise their jobs and provide payment for years of work.

The demonstrators gathered to voice their frustration over being denied equal treatment compared to their provincialised counterparts.

The protestors, carrying placards and chanting slogans, initially aimed to stage their demonstration at Janata Bhawan, located near Khanapara. However, police forces deployed to halt the protest detained all demonstrators and took them to Chachal.

"We have been held captive in Chachal by the authorities," stated Purabi Saikia, one of the protestors, expressing her frustration with the police's actions.

The teachers, numbering around 5,500, have raised concerns about the government's perceived discriminatory approach towards provincialisation.

While some of their colleagues have been regularised, others have been left behind without any compensation, they alleged.

“We have worked for so many years, but why has only some of the teachers’ jobs been provincialised and some are left behind? Why so much discrimination?” one protestor said.

The teachers are calling on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to intervene and resolve their issues.

“Today we had to come out on the streets to safeguard our future. We are 5,500 teachers deprived of facilities. We don’t want violence; we are just seeking what is rightfully ours,” said another protestor.

The teachers’ association stated that they have long been advocating for the provincialisation of their jobs, but their demands have largely gone unanswered.

With no formal resolution in sight, they have now taken to public protests in a bid to draw attention to their plight.