Noble act under scrutiny: Guwahati's struggle with blood-for-money nexus

The noble act of blood donation recently came under scrutiny in Guwahati when a regular donor tested HIV positive at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). The donor, suspected by hospital security personnel of donating blood in exchange for money, was subjected to tests that confirmed the diagnosis. The incident has shaken the city, particularly those familiar with the challenges faced by people visiting blood banks.

Following the filing of a First Information Report (FIR) by GMCH at Bhangagarh Police Station against the donor and an accomplice, police investigations uncovered links to a "blood brokers’ racket" operating around the hospital area. Police described these individuals as “professional blood donors” who exploit desperate situations where patients or their families urgently need blood but lack donors.

Swiftly reacting to the emerging scandal, GMCH Superintendent Dr. Abhijit Sarma told a local daily that GMCH has no information regarding the involvement of doctors or technicians in this racket. “If they are involved, it is up to law enforcement to uncover and address it,” he said.

The incident raises several pressing questions - Who are these blood brokers, and how do they operate? How can they be identified? How long have they been active, and what can be done to mitigate this issue? A visit to GMCH shed light on some of these concerns.

“I have donated blood 17 times and have often witnessed situations where families have no one to turn to. Blood banks struggle to meet the demands of bludgeoning patients and emergencies. When blood isn’t available, some individuals offer to donate for money, often with the help of agents who mediate these transactions,” shared Sandeep (name changed), whose uncle is admitted at GMCH.

Ranjit (name changed), a resident of Mangaldoi now living in Guwahati, whose father-in-law is undergoing cancer treatment at GMCH, echoed similar concerns. “There are definitely groups engaged in this immoral ‘blood-for-money’ nexus. Some individuals may use the money for other illegal activities, like drug consumption,” he suggests.

Coordinated crackdown

The security personnel at GMCH explained that they work closely with the blood bank security team to tackle such issues. “We receive information from the blood bank security, who monitor the area for any suspicious activity. When they spot something, they report it to us, and we coordinate to apprehend these individuals,” a hospital security officer says.

The Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhangagarh Police Station highlighted that police work in tandem with GMCH security. “We act in accordance with the law. Once we receive information from the GMCH security personnel, we take immediate action,” the OC says.

The OC further elaborated on the three primary types of offences committed by those who donate blood in exchange for money. “The first type occurs when people in need of blood, but lacking a donor, offer money to others in exchange for blood. This is not permissible; as a government institution, we practice voluntary donation, not monetary transactions. Blood cannot be sold,” the OC explains.

The second type, says the OC, involves individuals who offer to sell their blood for money, either directly or through agents. “These agents solicit donors, facilitating paid blood donations. These individuals are often referred to as ‘professional blood donors’,” the OC added.

Then there is the third type – these individuals borrow blood from the bank, then forge documents to falsely show that they’ve returned the blood. “This is another illegal practice we’ve encountered,” the OC shares.

The OC clarified that the first two offences are instances of cheating, while the third also includes forgery. “All are punishable offences under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and, more recently, under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). We register cases against these professional blood donors, who are then remanded into judicial custody. The court proceeds with the necessary legal action,” the OC adds.

Stricter laws are key

Ranjit, waiting in line to donate blood for his father-in-law, highlighted potential loopholes in the process that could lead to violations and criminal activity. “During my recent visits to the blood bank, I observed that blood units are handed directly to the attendants of the recipients. This seems like a vulnerable point where offences could occur,” he notes.

Acknowledging the challenges of staff shortages, he suggested a more secure system within the institution. “If blood is transferred directly from the blood bank to the operation theatres, it ensures safety and legality. Everything remains within the institution. However, I understand that with so many patients every day, the overworked staff might find this difficult to implement consistently,” he adds.

Sandeep, another donor, highlights the importance of public contribution. “The only way we, as citizens, can help is by donating more blood. This reduces the likelihood of people resorting to illegal activities in times of crisis. That’s why I have donated 17 times,” he said. Ranjit echoed his sentiments, adding, “We are such a large population, yet our blood banks face chronic shortages. If more of us donated regularly, many crises could be averted.”

A source at GMCH, speaking on condition of anonymity, highlighted the recurring nature of the issue. “Despite coordinated efforts by the GMCH authorities and Bhangagarh police to prevent such incidents, many offenders return to their illegal activities after serving short prison sentences of 3-4 months. This cycle has been going on for years and will likely continue unless a sustainable solution is implemented,” he says.

When asked about possible long-term measures, the source suggested stricter legislation. “A tougher law with harsher penalties for such activities could act as a deterrent. While GMCH authorities and the police can work together to catch these offenders, dismantling their networks requires stronger legal provisions to ensure a lasting solution,” they concluded.