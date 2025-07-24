No way forward: Potholes are becoming Guwahati’s biggest roadblock to progress

When a video of Panchayat's Ashok Pathak — better known as Binod — praising Assam’s smooth roads went viral, Guwahati residents had just one question - “Where, exactly?”

The city may be reaching for the skies with gleaming urban infrastructure cropping up at every turn, but glance downward and the picture’s far less flattering. For those who drive, ride or walk through Guwahati, the daily battle begins right underfoot — with potholes.

Some are deceptively shallow, others deep enough to jolt your spine — but all are united in menace. They’ve become Guwahati’s most persistent peril, turning commutes into obstacle courses and adding chaos to already-clogged roads.

One of the worst-hit stretches? The busy Noonmati–Dighalipukhuri corridor. For daily commuters from this stretch, potholes are no longer just bumps — they’re the very cause of traffic snarls. Two-wheeler riders, in particular, bear the brunt.

“Sometimes I swerve suddenly to avoid a pothole, and that blocks cars behind me,” says Bikash Deka, a Rapido rider who makes the treacherous trip from Six Mile to Silpukhuri every day.

The risks aren’t limited to minor discomfort. The impact falls hardest on elderly passengers, expectant mothers, and schoolchildren. For them, it’s a matter of health and safety, not just convenience.

And the damage runs deeper — into pockets. Garages across Zoo Road and Ganeshguri report a spike in pothole-induced vehicle breakdowns. Misaligned wheels, damaged suspensions, cracked rims — it’s a mechanic’s boom and a motorist’s nightmare.

“We’ve seen a sharp rise in suspension issues in recent months. These road conditions are doing real damage,” says Anup Boro, a mechanic near Zoo Tiniali.

Why do potholes keep coming back?

Despite frequent repairs, potholes in Guwahati continue to resurface — and there’s a reason behind the persistence.

A source in the Public Works Department (PWD) blames poor coordination among civic agencies.

“One department finishes laying a road, and another digs it up within days. For example, a road newly laid by the PWD might be dug up again by APDCL or GMC for cable or pipeline work. We’re all working in silos,” the source admitted.

Seasonal rains only make things worse. The top layer of asphalt often gets washed away, revealing potholes that are nearly invisible — especially when submerged under muddy water — until it’s too late.

What’s even more worrying is the rising number of minor accidents. According to Guwahati Traffic Police, pothole-induced skidding and sudden braking, particularly by two-wheeler riders, have become increasingly common causes of crashes.

Government intervenes

In a bid to break this cycle, the Urban Affairs Minister recently announced that obtaining a work permit from the Disaster Management Department will now be mandatory before any excavation work can begin in the city.

Concerned departments must first issue No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) to agencies, who must then apply for permits before undertaking any digging.

The Kamrup (Metro) district administration has also launched Path Samanway — a dedicated online portal aimed at consolidating road permits and monitoring under the Disaster Management Authority.

While these reforms are designed to improve coordination and curb redundant excavation, on the ground, commuters are yet to see a real difference.

Same roads, same frustration

For now, patchwork fixes and short-term solutions continue. Roads in Noonmati, under the Chandmari flyover, and parts of Narengi are still riddled with potholes. Some areas get quick repairs, while others are left to deteriorate remains unanswered.

For a city that stands out as the gateway to the Northeast, smooth roads should be the foundation, not a privilege.

Urban growth isn’t just about soaring flyovers or smart city banners. It’s about fixing what’s broken and making sure the roads the people use are actually usable.

Until potholes are treated as a serious public safety issue, with quality repairs and lasting solutions, Guwahati’s road to progress will remain full of bumps.

By Tanishqua Kashyap