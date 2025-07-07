No time for notice: Sudden exits by young professionals shake up Guwahati workplaces

When 23-year-old content writer Rishika Borpujari landed a job in the communications industry, it felt like the perfect stepping stone. But the excitement wore off fast.

Instead of learning and growing, she found herself drowning in unrealistic deadlines, juggling roles beyond her remit, and working in a culture where long hours were celebrated — not questioned.

“Lunch breaks meant catching up on pending work. Conversations about stress were dismissed. I felt invisible — like my well-being didn’t matter, only the output did,” she recalls.

The pressure soon took a toll. Sleep-deprived, anxious, and emotionally drained, Rishika reached a breaking point. “At one point, I realised I was losing myself just to keep up,” she says. She quit — abruptly, and without serving her notice.

And she’s far from alone. Across Guwahati, a growing number of Gen Z professionals are leaving jobs suddenly — often without notice, often without a formal goodbye. For many, like 24-year-old Priyam Goswami, it’s not rebellion; it’s self-preservation.

“If the workplace is toxic or there’s no scope to grow, I won’t waste my time,” says Priyam, who walked away from his digital marketing role when it became emotionally taxing.

This mindset — where mental health, flexibility, and purpose take precedence over tradition and tenure — is fast reshaping the professional landscape. The idea of staying in a job out of obligation or fear of burning bridges doesn’t hold the same weight it once did.

Employers in a bind

Startups, IT firms, and retail businesses in Guwahati are especially feeling the pressure. Several HR heads report a spike in sudden resignations, interview “ghosting”, and employees disappearing after weekend breaks — without so much as a formal goodbye.

“Earlier, people would at least serve notice or give a heads-up. Now we see talented youngsters quitting within weeks, often without warning. It’s affecting project timelines and morale,” says R. Borah, an HR manager at a tech firm in Six Mile.

While the trend isn’t unique to Guwahati, the city’s close-knit professional ecosystem — where teams are small and roles often cross-functional — makes each abrupt exit significantly more disruptive.

“When an employee quits without notice, it sets everything back. We invest time and resources into training. If someone leaves within a few months, we’re back to square one — and that hits productivity hard,” says Parag Barman, marketing manager at an automobile company.

This unpredictability is pushing employers to rethink hiring and retention strategies. Some are introducing probationary incentives, early performance bonuses, and even mental wellness check-ins during on-boarding — efforts aimed at building a more supportive and engaging work environment.

When asked why so many young employees are quitting suddenly, Barman points to pay as a major driver. “Private sector salaries in Guwahati are relatively low due to market conditions, and there’s not much we can do about it. Salary is a big factor. But so is work culture — many young people expect more than just a paycheck.”

Rethinking the workplace

To keep pace with Gen Z’s evolving expectations, many companies in Guwahati are now re-evaluating their workplace cultures. Flexibility, transparency, mental health support, and real growth opportunities are no longer perks — they’re becoming baseline requirements.

“Retention isn’t just about offering a job — it’s about offering value. We need to motivate young employees, clearly communicate the benefits we offer, and help them see how experience plays into their long-term career growth. That’s how we begin to build loyalty,” says Amin.

As Gen Z reshapes what a fulfilling career looks like, Guwahati’s workplaces stand at a crossroads. The old rules — rigid hours, hierarchical structures, blind loyalty — no longer hold sway.

