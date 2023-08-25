No respite from ‘unsafe’ streets for city commuters

Guwahati, Aug 24: Commuters in the city, especially two-wheeler riders, are facing a harrowing time while crossing the potholeriddled patches of the RG Baruah Road. Snapped cables lying on the road are adding to the woes of the commuters. Commuters are particularly vulnerable on the entry and exit points of the under-construction flyover.





According to a commuter, travelling between Sundarpur and Zoo Road Tiniali on RG Baruah Road, where the construction of the flyover is under way, is a nightmarish experience for them.





“Since the construction of the flyover, commuters are facing several difficulties. Now, it has become risky to commute on the potholed and muddy roads,” said a commuter.

Even though the contractor of the flyover has to maintain a motorable road during the construction as per the agreement, the road has remained in such a dilapidated condition for the past several days.





The construction activity to reconstruct the drains on both sides of the road (at both the exit points of the flyover) is also underway.

“The mud dumped on one corner spreads on the road after the rain. Two-wheeler riders like me are affected the most. I was about to skid, but fortunately was able to control the motor-bike and avoided a major mishap,” said a regular commuter.

“There is no sign board even to alert commuters about reconstruction of the drains on both sides of the flyover,” said another commuter adding that it has added to the traffic woes of the commuters.





Meanwhile, a resident pointed out that bundles of cables of telecom and internet service providers have been lying dangerously on the RG Baruah Road. Though several accidents have been reported from the area in the last couple of days, no step has been taken by the authority to clear those broken cables.





“It has become a potential death trap for two-wheeler riders and pedestrians, if not four-wheelers. The cables are not visible from a distance, especially at night and most two wheeler riders spotted those cables at the last minute to avoid riding over them,” said a city resident.

Earlier, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that if the construction is not completed within Durga Puja, then the flyover will be opened for the public during Diwali.



