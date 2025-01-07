'No need to panic': GMCH reassures public amid rising HMPV cases

Guwahati, Jan. 7: Following the detection of seven cases of human metapneumovirus (HMPV) in India, senior doctors and officials at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) have assured the public that there is no cause for alarm.

“HMPV is causing a scare, but there’s nothing to panic about. This is an old virus discovered in 2001, now identified through PCR tests. People should not worry,” said GMCH Superintendent Dr Abhijit Sarma.

Dr Sarma emphasised the importance of precautions to avoid infection. “Maintaining respiratory hygiene is key. Wear masks, sanitise hands with alcohol-based sanitisers, practise social distancing, avoid crowded places, and stay away from infected individuals. Ensuring proper ventilation is also crucial,” he advised.

A senior doctor added that the virus is not known to cause high mortality. “HMPV symptoms—fever, cough, and cold—generally resolve within 4-5 days. There’s no need to worry, but precautions are essential,” he said.

Highlighting the history of the virus, the doctor noted, “HMPV was discovered in 2001. It primarily causes respiratory infections in young children, senior citizens over 60, individuals with low immunity, and those with underlying conditions like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma.”

On treatment, he stated, “There are no specific medicines for HMPV. Symptomatic management, similar to treatment for fever or cold, is sufficient.”

Regarding the virus’s prevalence, a doctor cited studies showing that 10-12% of children are affected by HMPV. “It’s not uncommon. While reinfections are possible, they are generally not severe, particularly in young adults,” he said.

As of Tuesday, reports indicate that seven cases of HMPV have been reported in India. The initial cases involved an eight-month-old boy and a three-month-old girl treated in Bengaluru for pneumonia-like symptoms.