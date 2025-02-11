No more processions in Guwahati, police enforce immediate ban

Guwahati, Feb 11: The Guwahati Police Commissioner imposed a restriction on all processions within the city in an attempt to regulate traffic and ensure public safety. The order, issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, was signed by Imdad Ali, APS, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Administration), and comes into effect immediately.

According to the order issued on Monday, processions often cause heavy traffic congestion, disrupt vehicular movement, and inconvenience commuters. The decision aims to prevent crowding, ease congestion, and avoid delays in emergency services.

Violations of this order will be punishable under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. However, those aggrieved by the decision can file a written objection for its cancellation or modification.

The directive has been implemented to ensure an uninterrupted commute for the public, prioritising smooth traffic flow and public safety in Guwahati.

In recent times, Guwahati witnessed several processions that have significantly disrupted daily life. For instance, in a massive protest organised by Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Dec 18, 2024, a Congress worker, Mridul Islam, died when the procession was met with police action, including tear gas shelling, leading to the incident.

On December 20, 2024, a protest staged by APCC near the Dispur area led to massive traffic congestion, causing considerable inconvenience to commuters.

On February 9, 2025, during the University Week celebrations, Cotton University organised a grand cultural procession involving over 3,000 students. However, the event faced challenges as the necessary permissions were not granted by the Kamrup Metro District Administration, leading to tensions and disagreements within the university community.

In response to these recurring issues, the Guwahati Police Commissioner has imposed a ban on all processions within the city to prevent traffic congestion and ensure public safety.