No licenses, rowdy nights: Homestays in Guwahati now harbour more risk than rest

Once hailed as affordable, local-friendly alternatives to traditional hotels, homestays and Airbnbs in Guwahati are now facing growing concerns over regulatory lapses, nuisance complaints and alleged criminal activities.

While the rise of such accommodations was initially welcomed as a boon for tourism and a source of income for residents, many of these properties now serve local clientele and operate in legal grey zones, drawing scrutiny from law enforcement and civic authorities.

From compact apartments in residential localities to sprawling villas on the city's fringes, these lodgings offer travellers a more personalised experience.

However, unlike hotels—which must register with tourism and municipal bodies and comply with fire safety and police verification norms—many homestays skirt regulations.

Licence gaps widen

Since 2024, all establishments offering shelter to travellers—including hotels, lodges, homestays, private hostels, and similar properties—have been required to register under The Sarais Act, 1867, with the Office of the Commissioner of Police, Guwahati.

Additionally, the eligibility norms mandate that “the owner or promoter must reside with their family in the same unit”. This clause is reportedly ignored by a large number of operators.

“It’s extremely difficult to meet all the government’s criteria. If we tried to follow every rule, we wouldn’t be able to sustain our business. What’s more important—rules or livelihood?” says Pratyaksh, who runs a homestay in Kharghuli Hills.

Another homestay owner in Uzanbazar, Kapil Kalita, offers a different view. “We make sure to comply with all guidelines. This is our livelihood, and we cannot afford to take shortcuts,” Kalita says.

Police allege that several Airbnbs and guesthouses often lack valid trade licenses (Representational Image/ AI)

A senior police official told The Assam Tribune, “The Sarais Act is not being implemented as effectively as it should be. We’re conducting inspections citywide. Many accommodations are operating without registration, documentation, or informing the police. Several Airbnbs and guesthouses also lack valid trade licenses. We are actively working to curb these illegal practices.”

An official from the Directorate of Tourism added, “We enforce strict guidelines and expect full compliance. Violators are dealt with wherever applicable.”

Locals raise alarm over disturbances, illicit activity

The issues go beyond licensing. Residents have reported late-night parties, unruly behaviour, and a breakdown of neighbourhood safety.

"Earlier, we knew everyone in our locality. Now there's a constant stream of strangers. Loud music, drunken fights—it's become a nuisance," said Ratul Das, a resident of Zoo Road.













Neighbourhoods feel less safe because of a constant stream of strangers, locals allege (Representational Image/ AI)

Worse, allegations have emerged linking some properties to drug peddling, sex trafficking, and even serving as hideouts for petty criminals.

“These places have turned into hubs for shady activity. There’s a homestay next door. People come and go at odd hours, and fights break out often. It doesn’t feel safe anymore,” said Mridul Kalita, a resident of Rukminigaon.

Recent incidents in Guwahati, including deaths, rape cases, and the uncovering of drug and sex rackets, have only heightened public anxiety.

Still, many argue that such problems stem from a small fraction of negligent operators.

“I run a professional establishment. We track bookings, collect ID proofs, and have round-the-clock staff. But now, all of us are under the scanner because of a few irresponsible hosts,” said Ritika Barman, who operates a homestay in Zoo Road.

A police officer from Dispur station confirmed receiving multiple complaints related to drug use, sex trafficking, and even assaults in such accommodations.

“Many of these units operate without notifying local authorities, making it difficult to monitor activities. We urge owners to verify IDs, document bookings, and follow the law,” the officer said.

An official from Paltan Bazar Police Station added that owners must take responsibility to prevent unlawful activities on their premises.

While homestays and Airbnbs undeniably offer a valuable hospitality option, striking a balance between business and regulation is essential.

A robust framework—backed by responsible ownership and effective enforcement—could help the sector fulfil its original promise without disrupting the social fabric.