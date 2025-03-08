'No difference of opinion, only unity': AGP-BJP gear up for upcoming polls

Guwahati, March 8: The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) held an extended executive meeting at its party office in Ambari on Friday, chaired by AGP president Atul Bora. The meeting was attended by the newly elected BJP state president, Dilip Saikia, and key members of the AGP leadership as well.

Discussions revolved around strengthening the AGP-BJP alliance ahead of the upcoming elections, and the state's developmental trajectory under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

Addressing the gathering, BJP president Saikia focused on the "deep-rooted relationship" between the AGP and BJP, asserting that their alliance "goes beyond mere electoral politics".

"The course of politics may change, but our kinship remains strong. There is no difference of opinion, nor is there any difference of mind. We have always worked in unity and will continue to do so. The NDA government in Assam follows an equal target policy, ensuring balanced development across Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao, and the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR)," he stated.

He reaffirmed BJP’s commitment to AGP, saying, "This is not just an alliance; BJP stands firmly with AGP and will always remain so. The political and social landscape of Assam requires us to move forward together. I have promised at the AGP headquarters that we will work hand-in-hand, setting aside egos, for the service of the people. Every party within the NDA must strengthen its own cadre to contribute effectively to our collective vision."

AGP president Bora described the upcoming elections as crucial, terming them "semi-finals" leading up to the 2026 assembly polls. He highlighted the formation of a four-member committee to decide on the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council polls and whether AGP would contest alone or with its allies.

"Elections are approaching and today, we discussed strategies for panchayat elections and strengthening our party structure. The upcoming polls are all preparatory rounds, 2026 is the real contest," Bora said.

Discussing Assam’s development, Bora further praised the state government's initiatives, particularly the recently held Advantage Assam 2.0 summit.

"No one could have imagined that such an investment summit would attract so many investors. This demonstrates the growing confidence in Assam’s economic potential," he said.

He further highlighted the NDA government’s focus on development, stating, "The recognition of classical language status and other progressive initiatives have accelerated the state’s growth. Since 2016, under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam has witnessed significant progress.