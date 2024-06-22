Nizami delicacies of Hyderabad in Guwahati

Guwahati, Jun 22: Vivanta Guwahati is organising an exclusive gastronomic treat originating from the splendid kitchens of the Royal Falaknuma Palace of the Nizam of Hyderabad.

At the Taj Falaknuma Palace, guests experience the magical delights of the bygone days of the royal lives of the Nizams of Hyderabad.



A special tasteful menu spreading delicious Nizami Cuisine of Hyderabad, curated by a master chef from the magnificent Taj Falaknama Palace Hyderabad, is being laid out in Vivanta Guwahati for the discerning taste buds.



Blending spices & ingredients and secret recipes, get ready to savour some rare delicacies such as Pathar Ka Gosht, Haleem, Ameer Khwani Biryani, Dum ka murg for the non-vegetarian aficionados.



Nonetheless, the vegetarian menu has mouth-watering selections such as Kathal Haleem, Bharwani Paneer Tikka, to be rounded off by splendid desserts such as Double Ka Meetha for the food connoisseurs of Guwahati.



Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Jayanta Das, Area Director and GM, mentioned that “it is a constant endeavour to bring the rare cuisines of India to the growing discerning citizens of Guwahati. Come and enjoy this treat that is in store.”

Date:21st June to 7thJuly 2024



Timing: Lunch:12:30 pm to 3pm; Dinner: 7: 30pm to 11:30pm

Venue: Seven restaurant