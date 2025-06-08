One week, six deaths: Landslides wreak havoc in Kamrup Metro

Guwahati, June 8: A spate of landslides in Guwahati has claimed six lives in just over a week, with the latest tragedy unfolding in the Rupnagar area late Friday night. A 60-year-old man, Maneswar Rajbangshi, was killed after a massive landslide buried his home under debris, marking the sixth fatality due to landslides in Kamrup district within eight days.

Rajbangshi's body was recovered after a 17-hour-long rescue operation carried out by a joint team comprising the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police, and local volunteers. The landslide, which struck Ward No. 27 under the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), also damaged a neighbouring house.

"His house was completely buried. Despite all efforts, the damage was too severe," said a local resident involved in the rescue efforts.

On May 30, five people, including children, lost their lives in separate landslides in the Chapaidong, Maligaon, and Datalpara areas of the city. The frequent and deadly nature of these incidents has heightened concerns about safety in landslide-prone zones of Guwahati.

Following the latest incident in Rupnagar, the district administration has relocated nine families, comprising 30 individuals, to a temporary shelter set up at Rupnagar Lower Primary School. GMC officials have arranged essential services at the camp, including health and sanitation facilities.

Officials have stated that the displaced families will remain in the shelter camp until at least Monday, pending further weather assessments and safety evaluations. Meanwhile, authorities continue to issue warnings and monitor vulnerable hillside areas to prevent further loss of life.