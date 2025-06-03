Night-time tree translocation for GNB Flyover in Ambari sparks public outcry

Guwahati, June 3: The overnight translocation of around 30 to 35 trees along the GNB Road stretch for the under-construction flyover triggered strong public protests on Monday, with activists and residents alleging secrecy and poor planning.

The operation began around midnight near the Textile Institute–Rabindra Bhawan stretch, catching residents off-guard. While the Public Works Department (Roads), on May 14, had indicated the process would start soon, many were shocked by the timing and manner in which it was initiated.

As news of trees being “trimmedLocals question intent behind night-time tree shift, suspecting deliberate evasion of public glare. spread, environmental activists and concerned citizens rushed to the site, demanding answers from officials. They accused the department of operating without transparency.

“We kept asking who gave the order, but all they said was ‘it came from the department.’ No one gave us a direct answer,” said Arghyadeep Baruah, an activist involved in the tree preservation efforts.

PWD officials on site claimed the roots of some trees were too large for their equipment to handle without trimming. “Our 10-tonne cranes can’t carry them as they are, so we have to shave the roots down,” said one employee.

Later that night, Lakhya Jyoti Bora, Assistant Executive Engineer, PWD Roads, arrived and clarified that the trees were not being cut but translocated to a site around a kilometre away, near the Textile Institute.

“People think this is deforestation, but we’re only shifting the trees. Around 25 trees have already been relocated, and some have started sprouting new leaves,” Bora said.

He also assured that trees along Tayabullah Road and West Dighalipukhuri would not be touched.

According to officials, specialists from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand have been brought in for the translocation.

However, activists remain unconvinced. “The trees are barely 20 metres apart at the new location. It looks like a rushed job without proper ecological planning,” said activist Milin Dutta.

Public anger was also fuelled by the night-time operation, seen as an attempt to avoid scrutiny.

Following sustained resistance, the operation was halted. Protesters said they would remain on site until machinery was removed and further clarification was issued.

“They’ve stopped for now because of our protests, but we won’t leave. The District Commissioner is expected tomorrow. We’ll wait and watch,” said one resident.

While officials continue to defend the move as an environmentally conscious initiative, the lack of prior communication and community engagement has led to growing mistrust and mobilisation among citizens.