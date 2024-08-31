NIA names Guwahati-based explosives firm in arms trafficking nexus to Myanmar insurgents

Guwahati, Aug 31: A Guwahati-based explosives firm has been named by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for its alleged connection in an arms and explosive trafficking network supplying Myanmar insurgents.

The firm, Albarin Explotech, found a mention in a recent chargesheet filed by the country’s top anti-terror agency in connection to an arms and explosives seizure in Mizoram’s Aizawl.

According to NIA, the batch numbers and QR codes on the seized consignments of arms and explosives were supplied by a Albarin Explotech.

The case stems from a May 2022 operation, when the NIA had intercepted a large consignment of explosives, firearms, and ammunition from two vehicles near Kelsih Village in Mizoram’s Aizawl district.

The agency had detained four individuals during the operation.

Earlier on Friday, the NIA announced the filing of a chargesheet against 10 accused, including Lalrintluanga, Laldinpuia, Zoremsanga, Lalbiaktluanga, Lalrinsanga, Zothanmawia, Henry Siangnuna, J Rohlupuia, Laldinsanga, and David Lalramsanga.

The charges, brought under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Arms Act, and the Explosive Substance Act, were presented before the NIA Special Court in Aizawl.

The NIA probe revealed that Myanmar insurgents, along with their associates in their country as well as in Mizoram, had entered into a conspiracy with Aizawl-based Myanmar national, Lalrinsanga, to procure arms and ammunitions to help them fight against the military junta in the conflict-hit neighbouring country.



“Lalrinsanga had established a nexus with licensed explosive dealers David Lalramsanga and C Laldinsanga, along with their associates Lalbiatluanga and Zothanmawia, and had procured large quantity of explosives for transportation to Myanmar. Other accused were also directly involved in supply of illegal arms and ammunition to the Myanmar insurgents,” NIA press release states.