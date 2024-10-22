NIA court drops two of six charges against Akhil Gogoi & 3 others in anti-CAA protest

Guwahati, Oct 22: A National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Tuesday dropped two charges against Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi and his three associates in connection with the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) movement in 2019.

The court dismissed Section 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) from the six charges, stating that the remaining four charges—Sections 120B, 153A, and 153B of the IPC, and Section 18 of the UAPA—will still be probed against the four individuals.

Counsel for Gogoi, Shantanu Borthakur, said, “The court relieved the four accused of charges related to links with Maoists and being anti-national. However, the investigation into conspiracy and attempts to create disharmony between two communities will continue. If the petitioners wish to challenge the verdict, they can appeal to the Gauhati High Court, or they can proceed as under-trial.”

After the verdict was announced, Gogoi stated that standing against the government is not an easy task. “It’s not easy to stand up against a government advocating for an injustice. Today’s verdict proves that the state and central governments are being tough on us. They had already relieved us, but due to constant pressure from the government, the case has been reopened. Since we didn’t compromise with the government, I am sure they will continue to apply pressure through legal means.”

The Sivasagar legislator further alleged that the judge who acquitted them has not been appointed to the High Court. "Since the judge delivered the correct verdict, he bore the brunt," Gogoi said.

“I won’t be arrested, as the Supreme Court has already ruled that unless I am proven guilty, I cannot be arrested. We are still hopeful of getting justice,” he added, citing a February 2023 apex court ruling.

The NIA case against Gogoi and his three associates—Dhaijya Konwar, Bittu Sonowal, and Manash Konwar—was reopened in February 2023.

The reopening followed directives from the Gauhati High Court, allowing the NIA to frame charges against the four after the agency challenged the order of the Special NIA court that had acquitted them.

Gogoi was first arrested in December 2019 for his role in the protests against the CAA. The case was subsequently handed over to the NIA, and a court in Assam placed him in NIA custody for 10 days.