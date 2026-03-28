NGT issues notice to Assam govt against illegal groundwater boring in Guwahati

Guwahati, March 28: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued notice to the Assam government and various State agencies over alleged illegal groundwater boring in parts of Guwahati.

The NGT’s Eastern Zone Bench admitted an application, which highlighted serious concerns over alleged illegal groundwater extraction in the Barsapara area, filed by Milan Kanti Das and others.

The Bench comprising Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh and Expert Member Ishwar Singh recently issued notices to all respondents, directing them to respond within four weeks.

The Tribunal fixed May 8 as the next date of hearing.

The case has made the Assam government as respondent, represented by the Special Chief Secretary (PHED), along with the Executive Engineer (PHED), District Commissioner of Kamrup Metropolitan, Central Ground Water Board and the Water Supply Management Committee of Barsapara No 1.

During the hearing, the applicants submitted that as per information obtained under the Right to Information Act from the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB), no NOC has been issued for groundwater extraction in the Barsapara area.

It has been alleged that the Barsapara No. 1 Water Supply Scheme Management Committee is operating multiple borewells without authorization and extracting groundwater for extended hours daily.

The area has been categorized as a semi-critical groundwater zone, and such excessive extraction has reportedly led to a sharp decline in groundwater levels, causing water scarcity for local residents, the petition claimed.

The applicants also alleged that groundwater is being commercially supplied, deviating from the intended purpose of providing drinking water, and that no effective regulatory action has been taken so far.

Taking note of these submissions, the Tribunal observed that the matter involves a substantial question relating to the environment and admitted the application.

PTI