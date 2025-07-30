NFR waives off ‘Busy Season Charge’ to encourage freight movements for Aug '25

Guwahati, July 30: Maligaon-headquartered Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has waived off the ‘Busy Season Charge’ for the month of August 2025 to encourage freight movements and also extended ‘Free Time’ for certain freight rakes at designated terminals to streamline operations.

“In line with the Ministry of Railways, NFR has issued two important policy revisions aimed towards facilitating smoother and more cost-effective freight movements, both of which will benefit the customers and stakeholders of railways within the zone and beyond. In a major relief for freight customers, it has been decided not to levy the Busy Season Charge (BSC) at the rate of 15 per cent on goods transported in covered wagons during August 2025. As per the existing dynamic pricing policy, the BSC is applicable throughout the year except for September. However, based on a review by the competent authority, this exemption has now been extended to August as well. This proactive measure is expected to ease logistics costs and encourage higher freight loading during the month. All other instructions related to the levy of BSC remain unchanged,” a railway official said.

In addition, the Railway Board has also revised the guidelines for free time allowed at Engine-On-Load (EOL) terminals.

“A separate provision has been made for BCNHL rakes, under which a free time of eight hours has been allowed for both loading and unloading operations. For other types of covered rakes, the existing free time of six hours continues. This amendment is part of the Rates Master Circular on Demurrage and Wharfage Waiver. The extended free time for BCNHL rakes is expected to streamline terminal operations and reduce incidents of demurrage, benefiting both customers and the Railways,” the official said.

He added that these policy measures reflect NFR’s continued commitment towards fostering a customer-friendly and efficient freight ecosystem.

“By rationalizing charges and providing operational flexibility, the zone aims to support industries, boost freight movement, and enhance overall ease of doing business. NFR remains dedicated to implementing such initiatives and invites all stakeholders to leverage these benefits for improved logistics planning and cost optimization,” said the official.

