NFR unveils ‘Zubeen Garg Railway Bihutoli’ in Maligaon with modern facilities

Guwahati, Apr 14: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has developed a new Bihutoli at Maligaon, positioning it as a dedicated cultural venue for celebrating Bihu and other major events.

The facility has been named “Zubeen Garg Railway Bihutoli” honouring the cultural icon, reflecting his enduring cultural legacy.

According to NFR Chief Public Relations Officer Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, the Bihutoli has been equipped with modern infrastructure, including a permanent stage, dining hall, toilet complex, community space, boundary wall and an all-weather ground.

The newly developed venue is set to host the annual Rongali Bihu celebrations organised by the Pandu Bihu Sanmilani, Maligaon, from April 14 to 17. Ahead of the festivities, a pre-Bihu inauguration event was held at the site.

NFR General Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava attended the event, which was marked by traditional Bihu performances and drew participation from railway officials, local residents and cultural enthusiasts.

Adding a personal touch to the occasion, Palmee Borthakur, sister of Zubeen Garg, was present and expressed the family’s gratitude for the recognition accorded to the celebrated artist.

Officials said the naming of the Bihutoli underscores Garg’s lasting influence on Assam’s cultural landscape, particularly during Rongali Bihu, one of the state’s most significant festivals.

IANS