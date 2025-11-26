NFR steps up safety measures for foggy weather to ensure smooth train operations

Guwahati, Nov 26: Maligaon-headquartered Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has taken measures to ensure safe train operations during the approaching foggy and inclement weather season.

In line with the Railway Board guidelines, the zone is equipping locomotives with 'Fog Safe Devices' to assist Loco Pilots in identifying signals and markers under low-visibility conditions.

“Automatic signalling systems are also being upgraded as per revised standards to enhance reliability and safety during fog. Ahead of the fog season, NFR has strengthened its infrastructure by ensuring adequate availability of detonators, lime-marking key track locations for better visibility, repainting signal sighting boards and level crossing gates with luminous strips, and installing LED-based flasher tail lamps on rear coaches", NFR Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said.

"Retro-reflective 'STOP boards' and other visibility enhancing measures are being checked and reinforced across fog-prone sections to ensure consistent safety preparedness. Operational steps are also being implemented, including rationalizing train movements to reduce congestion during low-visibility periods," he added.

He added that training and refresher courses for Loco Pilots, Assistant Loco Pilots, and Guards are being conducted at Zonal Training Centres and Supervisor Training Centres, with special emphasis on fog operations.

"Crew changing points and locomotive links are being closely monitored to maintain punctuality and safety throughout the challenging weather conditions. Visibility Test Objects (VTOs) are being installed or verified at all required stations to help Station Masters assess fog intensity and take appropriate safety actions, such as deploying fog signal-men or placing detonators," Sharma said.