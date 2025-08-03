NFR resolves record 1.79 L passenger grievances in 2024–25, aids 4,487 medically

Guwahati, Aug 3: Maligaon-headquartered Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said that it has been making efforts for the real time resolution of issues faced by passengers on board trains and at railway stations reported through the 24/7 Railway helpline number 139 and the Rail Madad portal.

“The success of these efforts is visible from the fact that a record number of 1.79 lakh complaints were successfully resolved by the NFR during the 2024-25 financial year. This also includes medical assistance extended to 4,487 passengers through the Rail Madad platform with prompt and professional care delivered by dedicated doctors and nursing staff. This reflects NFR’s robust response mechanism and unwavering commitment to passenger well-being. NFR is committed to creating a more responsive, inclusive, and passenger-friendly railway system. By focusing on essential services like medical assistance and transparent grievance redressal, NFR continues to uphold its core values of care, connectivity, and continuous improvement for the millions who depend on its network,” NFR Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said on Friday.

He said that the Indian Railways had launched the Rail Madad platform in 2019 recognizing the importance of timely resolution of passenger issues. It is a centralized system that consolidates complaints from multiple channels for prompt and transparent redressal.

“In NFR, robust systems have been set up for timely response and resolution of Rail Madad complaints. War rooms have been set up at the NFR headquarters and divisional offices that are manned round-the-clock by concerned officials of all departments who carry out real time redressal of various complaints, including issues pertaining to coach cleanliness and toilets, electrical equipment, bed roll, or complaints of overcharging of food and beverages,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Medical Department of the NFR undertook several initiatives during the month of July as part of the effort to promote the health and well-being of railway personnel as well as to ensure food safety standards across its jurisdiction.

“A series of health check-up camps were successfully conducted at multiple locations, including the Railway Protection Force (RPF) barracks, Principal Chief Security Commissioner (PCSC) headquarters, and the NFR headquarters at Maligaon. These camps were aimed at monitoring and improving the health status of the staff. A total of 220 RPF personnel and 200 other railway staff underwent comprehensive health check-ups during these camps,” Sharma said, adding that more such camps will be held across the zone in the coming days.