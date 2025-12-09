NFR achieves 100% biometric ‘sign on/off’ rollout across five divisions

Guwahati, Dec 9: Maligaon-headquartered Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has achieved a major digital milestone by implementing a 100 per cent biometric ‘Sign On/Sign Off’ system for all ticket checking staff across its five divisions.

The system is now operational across 22 TTE lobbies and major stations including Kamakhya, Guwahati, Dibrugarh Town, New Tinsukia, New Bongaigaon, Rangiya Junction, Katihar, Kishanganj and Alipurduar Junction.

NFR Chief Public Relations Officer Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said the initiative has brought full transparency in staff attendance and duty movement.

“With accurate and real-time attendance capture, the system ensures better monitoring and optimal deployment of staff for onboard duties,” he said.

He added that the new system has improved discipline, punctuality and ticket checking efficiency, leading to higher revenue by reducing ticketing irregularities.

Dedicated teams at both divisional and zonal headquarters are monitoring the biometric installations and real-time data to ensure smooth functioning.

Meanwhile, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of NFR has recovered more than 170 mobile phones using the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal in coordination with the Rail Madad App and the Cyber Crime Wing.

Sharma said the initiative reflects NFR’s commitment to passenger security. “All five divisions, Rangiya, Lumding, Tinsukia, Katihar and Alipurduar, have played a crucial role in these recoveries,” he said.

More than 145 recovered mobile phones have already been handed over to their rightful owners, while several cases have been transferred to the Government Railway Police (GRP) as per procedure.

Katihar and Lumding divisions recorded notable success in returning phones to owners, while Alipurduar division handed over the highest number of phones to the GRP.

Phones yet to be matched with owners are being safely kept at respective RPF posts for further verification.

The RPF has urged passengers to report any loss of mobile phones or valuables immediately through RPF posts or the Rail Madad helpline to speed up recovery.