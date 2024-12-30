New Year, new projects: Guwahati Mayor announces citywide infrastructure upgrades

Guwahati, Dec. 30: Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania announced an array of developmental initiatives under the aegis of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), on Monday. The comprehensive plan includes sanitation, infrastructure, waste management, and water supply projects aimed at enhancing the quality of life for the city’s residents.

Community toilets & halls to improve public amenities

Mayor Sarania revealed that the GMC will construct at least five community toilets in each of the city’s 60 wards, prioritising locations near clubs, namghars, libraries, and social institutions. This initiative is expected to add a minimum of 300 toilets to Guwahati’s public infrastructure.

In addition, the GMC plans to construct 3-4 community halls in every ward, potentially leading to the establishment of approximately 100 new halls. "We have already built meeting halls in all 60 wards. These new halls will further strengthen community engagement," he said.

Enhanced roadways & lighting

The GMC has also undertaken the construction of roads, with 4-5 new roads being built in each ward, resulting in nearly 200 new roads citywide.

Sarania further announced the installation of high-mast lights in all wards, with completion targeted by March 2025. Plans are also in place to illuminate crematoriums with these lights.

Swachhata Abhiyan gains momentum

Highlighting the ongoing Guwahati Swachhata Abhiyan, a three-month-long cleanliness campaign, Sarania shared impressive statistics.

Over 272 km of drains and 415 roads have been cleaned so far, recovering 150 tonnes of garbage. Super sucker trucks have been deployed for waste clearance, a practice set to continue into the New Year.

Advancements in waste management

The mayor highlighted progress in waste management, noting the inauguration of a 150 TPD compost cum RDF plant in October and another plant in Fancy Bazaar earlier this month. A new waste disposal facility in Adabari is planned for the coming year to handle waste from surrounding wards.

Expanding water supply

The GMC aims to extend water supply coverage to 45,000 households through the Jal Board, up from the current 30,000. The JICA water supply project is also expected to benefit a significant number of residents. A subsidy of ₹7,000 will be provided to households with GMC water supply connections, with an additional security deposit and application fee in place, he said.

Market development & vending zones

To support local businesses, three key bazaars—Ulubari, Ganeshguri, and Beltola—will be inaugurated by the Chief Minister in the New Year. The GMC also plans to create 81 vending zones across the city, with 10 zones to be developed in the first phase.

Updating house numbering system

As part of an urban management initiative, new house numbers will be assigned across the city, with surveys already completed in 14-15 wards.