New traffic system to be functional in Guwahati soon: Police Commissioner

Guwahati, Aug 16: The integrated traffic management system (ITMS), rolled out by the Guwahati Smart City Limited (GSCL) will soon be functional in the city, informed Guwahati City Police Commissioner Harmeet Singh today.

To ensure proper traffic management and surveillance digital traffic systems were installed in several junctions of the city. The installation work was initiated in a phase-wise manner across several intersections.

While speaking to the media, Singh said that the physical infrastructure of the traffic system is ready and the software testing has been initiated. After a few more components are added to the system the entire system will be fully operationalised.

"The cameras and sensors installed along with the system will be used to monitor traffic volumes. There will CCTV cameras connected to the traffic signal system. The camera which will be installed above will capture the visuals of the entire traffic and roads and the one installed in the ground will identify the face and number plate of the vehicles. If anyone violates any traffic rules, the sensor will identify the violator and automatically an E-Challan will be generated."

Singh further informed that the Dispur Police Station will be shifted to Ganeshguri near Gopal Boro School within 10-15 days. Singh and Joint Commissioner of Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta today inspected the new police station.