New medical unit at Guwahati Airport to serve neighbouring villages

Guwahati, Sept 4: In a step towards enhancing rural healthcare, the Adani Foundation today inaugurated a Medical Health Care Unit (MHCU) at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA), Guwahati.

The initiative, part of the foundation’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, is designed to deliver essential medical services to villages in the airport’s vicinity.

The MHCU was formally handed over to Helpage India, a non-profit organization with an established record of impactful healthcare outreach across the country.

The launch ceremony was attended by Jugasmita Saikia, Block Programme Manager, Azara, National Health Mission (NHM), alongside senior representatives from Guwahati International Airport Ltd and Adani Airport Holding Ltd including Sanjib Kumar Gupta, Head-Operations, Aero, Vipin Nair, Head-HR, and Mantu Kumar, Head, Capex Finance Management and other senior officials of GIAL.

As part of its wider commitment to community development, the Adani Foundation has also installed water dispensers in local schools and health centres, and provided inverters, a wheelchair, and solar lights to surrounding villages.

Since its inception in 1996, the Adani Foundation has positively impacted more than 9.6 million people across 7,060 villages in 21 States. In the healthcare domain alone, it has delivered over 9,50,000 consultations, operated 22 Mobile Healthcare Units, and supported 13 clinics and wellness centres.

“This initiative is a testament to our mission of inclusive development and community welfare,” said a spokesperson for the Adani Foundation. “We remain committed to working in close partnership with communities to ensure access to quality healthcare and sustainable development.”

The event concluded with a call for continued collaboration to make the vital healthcare mission a lasting success.









@AdaniFoundation inaugurated a new Mobile Health Care Unit (MHCU) at #GuwahatiAirport, which was handed over to @HelpageIndia for operations.



As part of its holistic development initiatives nationwide, #AdaniFoundation has also supported schools, health centres, and villages… pic.twitter.com/ONShigMwrH — GUWAHATI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (@GuwahatiAirport) September 2, 2025









By

Staff reporter



