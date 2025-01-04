New Guwahati Police chief takes charge, launches 24/7 helpline for complaints

Guwahati, Jan 4: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Partha Sarathi Mahanta officially assumed the role of Guwahati Police Commissioner on Saturday, succeeding the outgoing Commissioner Diganta Barah.

Following the handover, Mahanta immediately introduced a dedicated WhatsApp helpline for the city's residents to submit their complaints and queries.

The new helpline number, 6026900651, will be active 24/7, allowing citizens to connect directly with the police.

“We want the public to share their concerns with us. We will ensure prompt action on their grievances,” Mahanta said after taking charge.

Mahanta reassured the public that the city's policing efforts would continue to focus on crime control, citing the ongoing government orders and regulations. He also highlighted the need for community cooperation to tackle rising criminal activities in the city.

On addressing day-to-day crimes like chain snatching, mobile thefts, and traffic-related issues, Mahanta said the police would intensify efforts to curb these offenses.

The Commissioner also acknowledged the success of Guwahati Police in tackling drunk driving on New Year's Eve, with only 94 cases detected following a night-long crackdown.

Reflecting on the achievements of his predecessor, outgoing Commissioner Diganta Barah shared that under his leadership, annual crime cases in Guwahati had been reduced from 35,000 to 5,000 over the past five years.

Barah expressed gratitude for the support of his team and the media in achieving these milestones and stressed the need for ongoing attention to unresolved cases.

As the baton is passed, Mahanta has pledged to continue building on this foundation and keep the city safe for its residents.