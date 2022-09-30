New guidelines for vehicular movement from 1st to 5th Oct in Guwahati

Guwahati, Sep 30: For the ensuing Durga Puja festival, new guidelines have been issued imposing several restrictions and diversions for smooth function of vehicles during the festival.

The guidelines for buses to ply within the city during Durga Puja are as follows:

♦All buses going from Bashistha Chariali to Jalukbari shall be diverted from Bashistha to Tripura via Jayanagar intersection via Six mile through VIP Road and proceed via Narengi, Noonmati, Chandmari.

♦Buses going from Bashistha to Dharapur will go via Tripura Road, Jayanagar, Six mile and then proceed through GS Road towards Dharapur.

♦Buses going from Hatigaon to Amingaon will be able to reach Chandmari via Tripura road and then proceed through VIP Road, Narengi and Noonmati.

♦Buses going from Panjabari to Dharapur can go to Dharapur via VIP Road, Noonmati, Chandmari via MG Road.



♦Buses coming from Lower Assam will have to halt at Adabari and will not be able to enter the city.

♦Buses coming from Upper Assam will have to halt at ISBT and will not be able to enter the city.

Following restrictions have been put into place for during the period of Durga Puja in Guwahati city area w.e.f 1st October to 5th October, 2022 and on the day of international cricket match at Barsapara on 2nd October:

1. Plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles of 4 wheels and above shall be restricted on NH-27 and NH-17 falling under Guwahati City from 9am of 2 nd October to 2 am of 3rd October, 2022.

2. Plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles of 6 wheels and above shall be restricted on NH-27 and NH-17 falling ubnder Guwahati city from 9am to 11.30pm on 1st, 3rd, 4th and 5th October, 2022.

3. Three and four wheeler goods carrying LMV vehicles shall be allowed to enter the city only from 4am to 9pm on 1st, 3rd, 4th and 5th October, 2022.

4. AK Azad Road (Lakhra road) shall be one way from 12 noon of 2nd October to 1 am of 3rd October, 2022. The vehicles shall be allowed to ply from cycle factory side towards Lakhra Chariali. Vehicles shall not be allowed to enter from Lakhra Chariali except car pass holders for the match.

5. On 2nd October, Barasapara Road from Barasapara Tiniali to Dhirenpara Tiniali shall be one way with vehicles for car passes. Vehicles without car passes shall not be allowed to enter from Barasapara Tiniali except local residents. There will be no entry of vehicles from Dhirenpara Tiniali towards Barasapara Stadium.

Meanwhile, to ensure safety of public, especially vulnerable road users like children, students, women, senior citizens and differently abled persons on the road, the following restrictions on the movement of vehicles shall be imposed during the day of Immersion of Goddess Durga Devi in Guwahati on 5th October, 2022.

Traffic Arrangements at Kachomari I.W.T Ghat Fancy Bazar:

The following restrictions shall be imposed from 1 pm of 5th October and shall remain in force till completion of immersion.

Restrictions on movement of vehicles:

1. All vehicles, except idol carrying vehicles, coming from Chandmari side to Jalukbari side shall not be allowed to enter MC Road and instead shall be diverted via GNB Road, TC Point and RBI Point to Panbazar over bridge North point. The vehicles shall then take left turn and proceed to AT Road for respective destinations.

2. No vehicles except idol carrying vehicles shall be allowed to take right turn at District Library point from GNB Road to KLB Road.

3. All vehicles coming from Jalukbari, Bharalumukh side towards Chandmari, Dispur side shall be regulated at Apollo point on MG Road and diverted via TRP Road, then to HB Road or AT Road. These vehicles shall proceed either to KLB Road via HB Road (towards Chandmari, Noonmati and Geetanagar) or to AT Road (towards Dispur and Khanapara).

4. All vehicles coming from Uzanbazar, Kharghuli and Noonmati shall be regulated and diverted via Tayabullah Road and GNB Road.

5. TRP Road and HB Road shall be one way from Apollo point side.





Regulations for movement of idol carrying vehicles:

6. All idol carrying vehicles coming from Chandmari side shall be regulated at TC Point and diverted via MC Road, FC Road and MG Road.

7. Idol carrying vehicles from Tokobari, Paltanbazar, Ulubari, Rehabari, Birubari, Chatribari, Bishnupur and Lalganesh areas shall move either, via (a) BK Kakoti Road, Ulubari, GS Road, Paltanbazar, Panbazar road over bridge, MLN Road and MG Road, or via (b) AK Azad Road, Nepali Mandir, Panbazar road over bridge, ML Nehru Road and MG Road.

8. Idol carrying vehicles ffom Kumarpara, Atligaon and Fatasil areas shpuld move via AT Road, TRP Road, Kedar Road and MG Road to Kaachomarighat.

9. Idol carrying vehicles from Rajgarh, Bhangagarh and Chriatianbasti areas are to move via GS Road, Bhangagarh , Rajgarh Road, RG Barooah Road (Zoo Road), GNB Road, Guwahati Club, TC Polnt, MC Road, FC Road and MG Road.

10. Vehicles carrying idols from Ganeshguri, Dispur and Kahilipara areas are to move from Ganeshguri via RG Baroosh Road (Zoo Road), CNB Road, Guwahati Club, TC Point, MC Road, FC Road and MG Road.

11. No idol carrying vehicles shall be allowed to move on B.Baruah road from Ulubari to TC point.

12. The idol carrying vehicles moving from Bharalumukh and Fatasil areas are to move via AT road and DG road towards Pandu.

Traffic arrangement at Pandu Port.

Regulation for movement of idol carrying vehicles.

1) No idol carrying vehicles shall be allowed to enter horn Maligaon Chariali towards Pandu.

2) Idol carrying vehicles are to move via Adabari Tiniali towards Pandu Port immersion ghat.

3) After immersion the vehicles will be allowed to move only via Sadilapur 6 no. colony towards Jalukbari.