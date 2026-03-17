New flyovers, old habits: Guwahati’s civic sense fails its own progress

What does a new flyover bring to the minds of Guwahatians? Connectivity, smoother traffic and safer roads. Yet, more often than not, the first impression of a newly opened flyover leaves many residents disappointed, with stained walls, littered spaces and early signs of damage.

Guwahati is rapidly transforming, with new flyovers easing traffic, revamped parks and modern public spaces reshaping the city. It appears to be a city on the move. But beneath this progress lies a key question - are citizens doing enough to protect what is being built?

“I think this will continue. Many people have become desensitised and accustomed to such behaviour,” said Aayaaz Taufiq, a resident of Jalukbari.

Taufiq recalled visiting the Nilachal Flyover in Maligaon, on the day it was inaugurated in 2023 and noticing gutka stains along the structure.

“I didn’t see anyone spitting at that moment, but there were already gutka stains along the sides and even on the road. Within a few days, there were reports of decorative lights being stolen. Even on the inauguration day, vehicles were parked haphazardly,” he said.

Appeals fail to deter

Despite repeated awareness drives by the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), such instances continue to surface, raising concerns about how seriously citizens are taking their civic responsibilities.

Just a day after the inauguration of the Dinesh Goswami Flyover in Bharalumukh, GMC issued a public appeal. “Don’t let stains and litter be the first things to grow on this bridge. We’ve upgraded our roads, now let’s upgrade our civic sense. Avoid littering. Do not throw trash out of moving vehicles. Avoid spitting,” the post read.

A similar message followed on March 10, the day the Maharaj Prithu Flyover connecting Dighalipukhuri to Noonmati was inaugurated. “As we enjoy the view from the newly built Maharaj Prithu Flyover, let’s ensure we leave nothing behind but our appreciation,” GMC urged.

Yet, these appeals seem to have limited impact. Within days, videos began circulating on social media showing polythene bags and other waste scattered across the newly opened flyovers; an all-too-familiar pattern.

The problem does not end there. After the Kumar Bhaskar Varma Setu was opened for vehicles, people were seen stopping midway to click photos or shoot videos, despite it being unsafe and against traffic rules.

A viral video circulating on social media has raised concerns over littering on the bridge linking Guwahati and North Guwahati. Just hours after its inauguration on February 14, the newly opened Kumar Bhaskar Varma Setu was seen strewn with plastic waste, drawing criticism… pic.twitter.com/lxkil0ZMCM — The Assam Tribune (@assamtribuneoff) February 15, 2026

Civic failure slows commute

For many residents, this is not surprising. Nisha De, who lives in Adabari, believes the issue is not a lack of awareness but a lack of willingness to change.

“It’s not that the government isn’t trying,” she said, adding, “There are street plays, mime acts and constant social media campaigns. But do people really pay attention?”

She also pointed to another growing concern - the public’s fascination with newly inaugurated flyovers.

“People flock to these places just to see them, often leading to traffic congestion. Even when a walking zone is declared for a few days, crowds continue to gather once vehicular movement resumes, making the situation worse,” she added.

Commuters, meanwhile, are already feeling the impact. Traffic congestion along the Lachit Ghat to Fancy Bazar stretch during peak hours has become a growing concern.

“Earlier, it took me about half an hour to reach college,” said Nirav Jain, a Guwahati-based student. “Now, after vehicular movement started on the bridge, it takes more than an hour. These flyovers were supposed to reduce travel time, so why are we still stuck in traffic?”

Speaking to The Assam Tribune, the Bharalumukh Traffic In-Charge said that they regularly conduct patrolling from morning till night to monitor traffic movement and ensure that vehicles follow the guidelines on the Guwahati–North Guwahati Bridge.

“Penalties are imposed on those found violating rules or making unauthorised stoppages. However, some cases may go unnoticed as our patrol teams are constantly on the move and may be required elsewhere at times. We have also removed small stalls set up on the bridge,” he said, requesting anonymity.

He added that congestion along the Lachit Ghat to Fancy Bazar stretch occurs due to the narrowing of the road, where vehicles from multiple directions merge into a two-lane corridor, leading to frequent bottlenecks.

Social media has made these issues more visible, with residents regularly sharing how public infrastructure is being misused. While the government continues to invest in building and maintaining such projects, their long-term upkeep depends on civic responsibility.