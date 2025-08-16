New cricket, football academies launched in North Guwahati to groom athletes

North Guwahati, August 16: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Saturday, inaugurated the permanent campuses of the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Cricket Academy and the Guwahati Town Club (GTC) Football Academy at Uttar Fulung, Rangmahal in North Guwahati.

The inauguration marks a major step in Assam’s efforts to provide world-class sporting infrastructure to nurture the next generation of athletes.

Interacting with the press after the event, the Chief Minister said the academies represent more than just new infrastructure.

“Assam already has a lot of good facilities, but our goal is not just about building infrastructure. If we want to produce world-class athletes, we must create world-class facilities and provide them with the best training. That is exactly what we are doing here,” Sarma remarked.

The ACA Cricket Academy will feature an indoor training hall that can accommodate 10 pitches, ensuring uninterrupted practice regardless of weather conditions. It will also engage both national and international coaches to provide advanced training to budding cricketers.









The newly inaugurated stadium at North Guwahati (Photo - @himantabiswa / X)

On the other hand, the GTC Football Academy, established by Guwahati’s oldest sporting club, aims to provide professional coaching, modern infrastructure, and a structured pathway for young footballers in the state.

Praising the initiative, the Chief Minister said, “The GTC Football Academy and ACA Cricket Academy are remarkable additions to our sports ecosystem. Our ultimate goal is to develop talent, and I believe these academies will play a pivotal role in shaping athletes who can compete at the highest levels.”