New citizen forum formed in Guwahati to improve civic conditions

Guwahati, Aug 21: A new citizen-based organization has been formally constituted in Guwahati with the objective of improving civic conditions in the Guwahati Metropolitan Area. The announcement came at a meeting held at Ankurjyoti Club, Uzanbazar, Jorpukhuripar, which was presided over by senior advocate and noted writer Akdas Ali Mir.

The initiative was first mooted on June 16, 2024, at a public meeting organized on the first death anniversary of ‘Guwahati Pran’ Dhiren Baruah at Kumar Bhaskar Natya Mandir.

During that gathering, Pranjal Baruah, son of Dhiren Baruah, appealed to the people of Guwahati to come together and create a united citizen forum, based on the last wishes of his father.

Responding to the call, another meeting was held on August 15, 2024, where despite inclement weather, a large section of citizens participated. At that meeting, a conveners’ committee was formed with advocates Bijon Mahajan and Kailash Sarma as chief conveners. Other conveners included Pranjal Baruah, Samrat Bora, Dipanka Hazarika, and 16 others.

An advisory body was also set up at the time, comprising former Gauhati High Court Judge Justice Dhiresh Narayan Choudhury as chief advisor and Er JN Khatoniar as technical advisor, along with additional 15 members.

After a year of deliberations and consultations, the organization was finally formalized on August 16, 2025. The meeting appointed Justice Dhiresh Narayan Choudhury and senior advocate Akdas Ali Mir as chief advisors. The panel of advisors includes Professor Mohan Chandra Kalita, JN Khatoniar, and Dr Abani Bhagabati.

The executive office bearers of the organization include Dhirendra Dev Adhikary as president, Ajit Patowary as working president, Pranjal Baruah as general secretary, advocate Bijon Mahajan as vice president and also spokesperson, and Keteki Bordoloi as another vice president. Runa Rafique and Kamal Saikia have been appointed as assistant general secretaries.

In addition, a strong executive body of 29 members has been constituted, drawing participants from across Guwahati and various professional fields. Several individuals and representatives of organizations already working for the city’s welfare have joined hands in this collective initiative.

The meeting also approved the organization’s memorandum of association, with minor modifications to the draft. The document lays emphasis on improving civic amenities, reducing pollution by every possible means, and encouraging active participation of citizens in building a safer, cleaner, and more livable Guwahati.

The final name of the organization is expected to be announced soon.

