NE leaders call for inclusive roadmap to India@100 at The Assam Tribune Dialogue

Guwahati, Nov 9: As India looks ahead to the centenary of its independence in 2047, leaders from the Northeast said that the vision for India@ 100 calls for a growth model that is inclusive, sustainable and deeply rooted in the diverse identities of its people.

According to the leaders, the region's identity, culture, and ecological concerns must be central to the national growth story.

Speaking during a panel discussion on 'Young Leaders' Vision for India 100: New Perspectives on Growth and Development' at The Assam Tribune Dialogue 25, All Assam Students' Union (AASU) president Utpal Sarma said that if we envision a progressive India before completing 100 years of independence, regional aspirations need to be addressed.

Talking about regional identity, security and equitable growth, he said that many of Assam's regional aspirations remain unaddressed.

Highlighting concerns about demographic changes and border vulnerability, Sarma said, "The Indo-Bangladesh border must be secured. We also need to improve our per capita income, boost irrigation to strengthen the agrarian economy, ensure sustainable industrialisation, and promote quality education rooted in mother tongue and climate sensitivity"

He emphasised that regional political parties must remain committed to public sentiment rather than power ambitions.

Mmhoaluno Kikon, political leader, poet and author from Nagaland, highlighted the need for recognition, dignity and space for the region to define its own roadmap.

The former BJP national spokesperson and Nagaland minister said that along with some other prominent leaders from the Northeast, they have formed a united political front to represent the collective regional aspirations of the people of the region.

"We must come together and present our aspirations collectively. We now don't have a leader like Gopinath Bordoloi who had courage to present the issues of our people at the Centre," he said.

Impulse NGO Network founder Hasina Kharbhih said that growth without inclusion cannot be considered development.

Drawing from her 37 years of work at the grassroots, she said that despite numerous policy announcements, the Northeast continues to face deep challenges in physical and digital connectivity.

"Connectivity plays an important role in development. Yet even today, many regions lack proper roads and digital access. There is also a big difference between the ground realities and what has been promised for the Northeast's progress," she said.

Hosting the panel discussion, senior journalist Sandeep Phukan emphasised the need for citizens to demand accountability from governments, ensuring that development does not come at the cost of forests, rivers and mountains.