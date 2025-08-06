NCW begins 2-day Assam visit, launches 'Yashoda AI' for women’s digital safety

Guwahati, Aug 6: A delegation from the National Commission for Women (NCW), led by Chairperson Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar, is currently on a two-day visit to Assam to review issues related to women and hold high-level meetings with state authorities.

On Wednesday, the delegation held a crucial meeting with key officials, including Chief Secretary Ravi Kota and Director General of Police (DGP), Assam Harmeet Singh in Guwahati. The discussions focused on a wide range of concerns, including crimes against women, child abuse, child marriage and other forms of exploitation.

“Today is the first day, and the start was really good. We had a meeting with the Chief Secretary where we discussed plans on women empowerment. Later, we also met Assam DGP Harmeet Singh and gathered insights on the legal framework for women and how the police are working to ensure justice for women,” said Rahatkar.

The NCW also engaged in an in-depth dialogue on women’s safety and crime prevention strategies, expressing satisfaction over the notable decline in crimes against women in Assam in recent years.

Rahatkar lauded the Assam Police’s efforts in addressing cases of violence against women and children and commended their proactive approach in ensuring justice delivery.

A key concern raised during the discussions was the increasing threat of cybercrime, particularly the misuse of deepfake technology to target women.

The dialogue focused on how law enforcement can improve protection mechanisms and intensify efforts to combat such digital threats.

To strengthen digital safety awareness, Rahatkar announced that the NCW has launched a programme titled "Yashoda AI" in collaboration with the Assam Police.

“The programme aims to empower women with AI literacy and digital safety skills,” she said.

The initiative’s mission is to bridge the digital gender divide by equipping women—especially from urban and underserved communities across India—with essential knowledge of artificial intelligence, cyber hygiene, and digital rights.

Expressing his appreciation, DGP Harmeet Singh said, “During our meeting, we discussed the Assam Police’s continued efforts to reduce crime in the state. Crimes against women have significantly dropped—from nearly 25,000 cases to around 5,000 last year. The NCW Chairperson also appreciated our strong stand and initiatives against child marriage.”

Meanwhile, Chairperson Rahatkar mentioned that several more engagements are scheduled for the second day of the visit as part of the NCW’s ongoing assessment in Assam.