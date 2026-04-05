NCPEDP welcomes BJP’s disability-inclusive promises, seeks time-bound action in Assam

Guwahati, April 5: The National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP) has welcomed key disability-inclusive commitments in the BJP’s election manifesto for the upcoming Assam Assembly polls, while stressing the need for stronger and time-bound implementation of policies for persons with disabilities across the State.

The organisation, along with Young Indians, Disabled Peoples’ Organisations (DPOs) and other civil society groups, had earlier submitted a 10-point charter of demands to major political parties.

The charter outlined critical areas such as healthcare, accessibility, education, employment and legal protection.

NCPEDP noted that the BJP’s promise of cashless health coverage up to Rs 5 lakh under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana aligns with long-standing demands of persons with disabilities.

It also welcomed commitments related to improving accessible infrastructure, expanding higher education opportunities, and promoting skill development and entrepreneurship.

However, the organisation emphasised that policy announcements must translate into measurable outcomes on the ground. NCPEDP Executive Director Arman Ali highlighted that more than two lakh voters with disabilities in Assam could play a decisive role in the April 9 elections.

He urged political parties to move beyond manifesto assurances and ensure concrete, accountable measures that directly benefit the community.

Reiterating its demands, NCPEDP called on all political stakeholders to make disability inclusion a central governance priority, backed by clear timelines and adequate budgetary allocations to ensure effective implementation.