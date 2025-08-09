Women’s group warns of Assam conflict risk over arms licensing, calls for police reform

Guwahati, Aug 9: A women’s collective in Assam has urged the state government to withdraw its decision to allow licensed firearms for “indigenous people in sensitive areas,” warning that the move could trigger an escalation of violence and undo years of peacebuilding in the state.

At a meeting held in Guwahati on Saturday, members of Nari Nagarik Manch, an apolitical platform uniting women’s voices, voiced strong opposition to the policy, which they described as “lenient” and potentially dangerous. The group said that instead of “weaponising civilians,” the government should focus on strengthening law enforcement agencies and equipping them to deal with threats.

“The decision will propagate gun culture in Assam, increase the risk of civil conflict, and even heighten gender-based violence,” the collective warned in its statement. It argued that after decades of militancy, during which the state worked to promote arms surrender, this move could reverse hard-earned progress toward peace.

The meeting resolved to submit a memorandum to the President, Prime Minister, Governor, and Chief Minister, demanding repeal of the decision. It also decided to initiate a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) and launch a social media campaign against the policy.

The Assam Cabinet had approved the measure on May 28, identifying Dhubri, Morigaon, Barpeta, Nagaon, and South Salmara-Mankachar districts — along with localities such as Rupahi, Dhing, and Jania — as “vulnerable” minority-dominated areas where indigenous residents would be eligible for arms licences. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said such demands date back to the Assam Agitation (1979–85) and that licences would be issued only after “proper scrutiny and a multi-layered process.”

However, opposition parties have condemned the move as a divisive political strategy that threatens the state’s fragile harmony and have urged the Centre to intervene.

- PTI