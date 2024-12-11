Mystery prevails over discovery of dead body near Birubari

Guwahati, Dec 11: A grim discovery was made near the B. Borooah Cancer Hospital in Birubari this morning, where a dead body was recovered under mysterious circumstances. The deceased was identified as Vishal Ram, a 20-year-old house painter.

The Birubari police team promptly arrived at the scene following the report of the incident. Initial observations revealed signs of injuries on various parts of the body, suggesting a potential foul play in the young man's death.

The victim's body was immediately sent for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death. The Birubari police have launched an investigation into the incident, seeking clues and potential witnesses to piece together the events leading to Vishal Ram's tragic death.

Eyewitness accounts or further details leading to the discovery remain unclear at this point.

As the city continues to battle a disturbing surge in violent crimes, this case underscores the urgent need for heightened security measures and thorough investigations to curb the alarming murder rate. Authorities have urged citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities.

Further updates are awaited as the police delve deeper into the case.