Mystery deepens as Meghalaya youth remains missing after Assam State Zoo search

Guwahati, July 4: The search for a 22-year-old youth from Meghalaya who was reported missing inside the Assam State Zoo-cum-Botanical Garden continues, even as authorities say evidence suggests he may have left the premises on his own.

The youth, identified as Biltmore Bohthmit from Hatidonga in the Rengro area of Meghalaya, entered the zoo with a bag on the evening of July 3.

When entry-exit records showed no trace of him leaving, concerns quickly escalated, prompting the Forest Department and Guwahati Police to launch a late-night search operation across the zoo’s sprawling hilly terrain.

Worries intensified when zoo staff discovered a pair of shoes, a cap, a mask, and a bag containing a notebook and a bank passbook near the giraffe enclosure during a routine patrol. The belongings helped police establish the young man’s identity but raised further questions about his whereabouts.

“We immediately informed Geetanagar Police and began an extensive search with the help of sniffer dogs. Every nook and cranny of the zoo was combed thoroughly,” said Ashwini Kumar, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of the Assam State Zoo.

“Based on certain traces and CCTV footage, we suspect that the youth may have left the zoo in the thick of the night, but there is no conclusive evidence yet", Kumar added.

Geetanagar Police, who assisted in the overnight operation, said the search was complicated by the zoo’s vast forested landscape.

“We found his bag and personal documents which helped us trace his background. We looked for him the entire night but could not locate him within the premises. So far, we do not have definitive CCTV proof of him leaving, so the search is ongoing,” a police official said.

Zoo authorities also released a CCTV image showing the youth wearing a mask inside the premises. Police are appealing to the public for any information that could help locate him.

“We urge the family or anyone with information to come forward. While we suspect he may have left, the fact remains that he has not returned home and remains untraceable,” the DFO added.

Authorities said they will continue coordinated search efforts until the youth’s whereabouts are confirmed.