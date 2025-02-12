Murder-suicide in Bamunimaidam: Man kills wife, stepdaughter, then himself

Guwahati, Feb 12: A suspected murder-suicide sent shockwaves through Bamunimaidam’s Railway Colony on Wednesday, after three bodies were discovered inside a railway quarter.

The deceased, identified as Julie Deka, her second husband Lohit Thakuria, and their daughter, were found inside their residence at quarter number 427.

According to the police, Julie and her daughter bore fatal injuries inflicted by sharp weapons, while Lohit’s body was found hanging, suggesting he took his own life after allegedly committing the crime.

Upon receiving information at around 2 pm, police rushed to the scene and launched an investigation.

“Our team received the information about the incident at 2 pm. The bodies were found at quarter number 427. The CID team has arrived to investigate the case,” stated DCP Central Amitabh Basumatary.

Preliminary findings indicate that after the killings, Lohit messaged his cousin, confessing to the crime before taking the drastic step, the police added.

Julie, who was employed with the railways in the mechanical department, was reportedly absent from work that day, raising concern among her colleagues.

“When she didn’t come to work today, we called her, but her phone was switched off. We couldn’t believe that such an incident had happened; she was a jovial person,” a colleague told the press.

Notably, last year, Julie had filed an FIR against Lohit under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, which led to his arrest.

However, the motive behind Wednesday’s tragedy remains unclear. “The reason behind this incident we don’t know yet, but last year in July, Julie filed an FIR against Lohit under a POCSO case, and based on that complaint, he was arrested,” added Basumatary.

The investigation is ongoing as authorities seek to unearth the full sequence of events leading up to the incident.



