Multi-cr recruitment scam unearthed in Guwahati, nearly 40 job aspirants duped

GUWAHATI, Jan 26: Following the unearthing of a major recruitment scam in Morigaon a few month back, another such scam involving multi-crore rupees has surfaced in Guwahati again.

In a significant development, police have registered cases in two different police stations in Guwahati as nearly 40 government job aspirants were allegedly duped.

Investigators are of the opinion that the number of victims will be higher than what has surfaced till date.

Sources said that the Guwahati racket appears to be the handiwork of a well-oiled network which might involve people from the government department, including law enforcing agencies.

“We are not confirming or ruling out involvement of government officials at this moment. All possible angles are being investigated,” police sources said.

Police have already arrested one accused, Banikanta Medhi, and are scrutinizing his bank transactions and call records to trace the money trail. Sources in the Home department revealed that startling facts have already emerged, and more arrests are expected soon.

According to investigators, the victims were promised jobs mostly in the third and fourth grades of government departments much in the line of Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) jobs.

“Each aspirant had paid a substantial amount, believing they were securing a future in public service. The stakes are very high in this case. More skeletons might stumble out as the probe progresses,” a senior official admitted.

In the Morigaon case, racketeers had collected Rs 25 lakh from each candidate under the guise of offering jobs in the Tata semiconductor project. Several arrests followed, including that of a college lecturer, and the court even ordered attachment of property belonging to one of the accused.

Officials warn that such scams are multiplying. “A number of fake recruitment rackets are operating in the State, targeting gullible aspirants,” a senior Assam Police officer said.

He added that while the government has indeed provided employment to large numbers in recent years, this very environment has created fertile ground for fraudsters to exploit hope and desperation of a section of job aspirants.

Meanwhile, police have urged job seekers to remain cautious. “No genuine recruitment process demands money upfront. Aspirants must verify offers through official channels,” an officer said.